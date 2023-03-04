Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Drops By 43.8%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR remained flat at $17.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,311. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $376.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 524.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

