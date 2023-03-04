Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Decreases By 12.5%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLTFF remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Friday. Celtic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
About Celtic
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celtic (CLTFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.