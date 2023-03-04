Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Declines By 39.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,512,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 32,284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 469.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

CICHF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

