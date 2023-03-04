Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Increases By 13.7%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -23.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.