Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 58.8%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at $21,755,295.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,500.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 280,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

