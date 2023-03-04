Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Expands By 52.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

