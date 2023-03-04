Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Expands By 52.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $30.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
