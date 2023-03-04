Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Declines By 17.6%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.47. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edesa Biotech

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

In other Edesa Biotech news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at $434,032.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

