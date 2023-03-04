Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Drops By 39.2%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. 17,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $79.55.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,970,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period.

