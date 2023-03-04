Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Drops By 39.2%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. 17,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $79.55.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
