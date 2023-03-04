Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Increases By 11.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,779.0 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $8.53.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.