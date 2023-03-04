Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Decreases By 41.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 1.3 %

AVAL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 162,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

