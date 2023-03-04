Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Declines By 40.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPK stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 311,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,935. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $659,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,100,329.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $659,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 322,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,329.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.