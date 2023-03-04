Short Interest in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Rises By 11.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.26. 223,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,237. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

