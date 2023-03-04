Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Decreases By 39.9%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 222.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 756.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterCure during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Price Performance

INCR remained flat at $2.53 during midday trading on Friday. 60,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,647. InterCure has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

