Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Drops By 40.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 5,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 210.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

