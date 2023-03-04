Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Drops By 40.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 5,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.74.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
