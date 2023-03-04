Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Increases By 11.7%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.2 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.08. 75,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,893. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Further Reading

