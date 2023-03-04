Short Interest in Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Declines By 32.2%

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lifeist Wellness Price Performance

NXTTF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,865. Lifeist Wellness has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Lifeist Wellness alerts:

Lifeist Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lifeist Wellness, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.