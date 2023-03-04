Short Interest in Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Declines By 32.2%

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lifeist Wellness Price Performance
NXTTF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,865. Lifeist Wellness has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Lifeist Wellness Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.