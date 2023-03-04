Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Declines By 20.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 501,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,043. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.