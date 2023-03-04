Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Declines By 20.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 501,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,043. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 307,688 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 357.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

