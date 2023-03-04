Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Drops By 19.5%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 284,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,765. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

