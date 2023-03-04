Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 36.4%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of MITUY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.