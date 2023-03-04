Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 36.4%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
Shares of MITUY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
