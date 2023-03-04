Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Expands By 35.5%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MOGU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

