Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Decreases By 19.1%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NRIM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 25,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

