Short Interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Decreases By 26.1%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 357,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

