Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Decreases By 23.9%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.2 days.

OCINF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. OCI has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Several analysts recently commented on OCINF shares. Citigroup downgraded OCI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

