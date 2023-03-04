Short Interest in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Decreases By 17.9%

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 72.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Open Text by 7.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.