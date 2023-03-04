Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Drops By 27.6%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OpGen Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

