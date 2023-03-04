Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Drops By 26.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 2,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

