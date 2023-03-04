Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Grows By 31.5%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.49. 116,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,781. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAM. Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

