Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Drops By 36.8%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Trading Up 2.5 %

Parks! America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. Parks! America has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Get Parks! America alerts:

Parks! America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.