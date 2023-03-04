Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Drops By 36.8%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Trading Up 2.5 %
Parks! America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. Parks! America has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
Parks! America Company Profile
