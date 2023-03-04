Short Interest in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Drops By 37.4%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PAVmed Price Performance

PAVMZ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

