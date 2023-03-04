Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rises By 17.0%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 810.3 days.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNXGF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.51) to GBX 790 ($9.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 720 ($8.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.83) to GBX 820 ($9.90) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.14.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.