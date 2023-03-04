Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases By 37.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 139,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

