Short Interest in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Decreases By 23.4%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 67,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 44.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXP remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 511,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,713. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.92.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Stories

