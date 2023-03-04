Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Drops By 23.0%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,108,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 535,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,010. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ProQR Therapeutics

Several research firms recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

