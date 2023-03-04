Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rises By 34.5%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRPL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Price Performance

PRPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,421. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Purple Innovation

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,665,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.