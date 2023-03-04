Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Grows By 35.8%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 63.4% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the second quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,507 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 761,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

