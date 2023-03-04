Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 18.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Revival Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segment: Canada, Australia, and the United States of America. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

