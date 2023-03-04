Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Drops By 18.8%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,458,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,795,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.1 days.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
RIOCF stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0671 per share. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 57.26%.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
