Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Increases By 34.0%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

Shares of ROMJF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Rubicon Organics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

