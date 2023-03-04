Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Expands By 16.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of SCSKF opened at $16.50 on Friday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SCSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

