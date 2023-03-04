Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Expands By 24.6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,351. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

