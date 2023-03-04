Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Declines By 24.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,082,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 8,023,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,689.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

