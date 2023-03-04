Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Grows By 23.1%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $984,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $490,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of SPKB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 70,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,863. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

