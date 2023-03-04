Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Decreases By 60.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHON traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.