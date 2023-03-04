Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Drops By 31.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director David G. Ellison bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Ellison purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,522 shares of company stock valued at $310,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

SFST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.86. 19,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,048. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Featured Stories

