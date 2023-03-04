Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Drops By 29.6%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

TAIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.