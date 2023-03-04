Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Declines By 21.3%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

About Tempest Therapeutics

Shares of TPST stock remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. 4,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

