Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Grows By 27.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 4,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($45.94) to GBX 3,992 ($48.17) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.