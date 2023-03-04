Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Rises By 35.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

TANNI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

