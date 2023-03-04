Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Grows By 12.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.67. 1,784,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,703. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.