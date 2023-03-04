Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Declines By 23.4%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$71.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.95. Vontobel has a twelve month low of C$53.83 and a twelve month high of C$82.40.

Get Vontobel alerts:

Vontobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.