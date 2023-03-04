Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Declines By 23.4%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$71.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.95. Vontobel has a twelve month low of C$53.83 and a twelve month high of C$82.40.
Vontobel Company Profile
